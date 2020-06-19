Levelland Animal Shelter quarantining after case of distemper in dog identified

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Levelland has announced they have confirmed a case of distemper in a dog at the Levelland Animal Shelter and will be quarantining to figure out whether the disease has spread.
A release was posted on the Levelland Police Department Facebook page, Friday. The City says no new animals will are being admitted until the situation has passed.
Distemper is a virus that affects domestic dogs and feral animals and is often fatal. The disease affects multiple systems including the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and central nervous systems.
The City of Levelland says animals currently in the shelter will be tested, and those who return negative will be quarantined and tested again in 14 days.
You can read all the information in the release below:
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.