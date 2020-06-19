Organizations plant trees in East Lubbock in memory of two influential leaders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock organizations and lubbockites got together on Friday to honor Dr. Joseph Alvin Chatman and Eric Strong, two influential Lubbock leaders, known for paving the way for change in Lubbock. They did this by planting two apple trees at the Booker T. Washington Community Garden.
Dr. Chatman created the first African American hospital in Lubbock in the 1940s and Eric Strong was the founder of the Roots Historical Art Council.
For Ashley Chatman, she wanted to witness these organizations honoring her grandfather, Dr. Chatman.
“His tenacity to do what he did. It takes a lot to be first to do something in a town where a lot of people will look down on that and just to know that he cared, he healed and helped bring the community together that needed those services.”
She never got to meet her grandfather, but she says his example and Friday’s dedication on Juneteenth, a holiday that marks the annual celebration for the end of slavery, is fitting.
“What my grandfather did building that first black hospital in Lubbock- we’re honoring him and Eric Strong for what they’ve contributed in the past, what it is still doing for the community now, and what it will hopefully do even more for the future.”
She also mentioned she believes the garden will be used not only as a food source, but as a place to meditate.
“You can have something tangible to focus on away from any past trauma... that’s from the research that I’ve done, so I think that’s what they’re using it for.”
Organizations including 100 Black Men of West Texas, South Plains Hunger Solutions, Lubbock Roots Historical Arts Council, and Voice of Hope Rape Crisis Center helped create the ceremony and pick the two men.
“If it weren’t for Mr. Strong, we would not be here today. It’s the Roots Arts Council who oversees this community garden. The Roots Arts Council has given me a platform at Voice of Hope Ripe Crisis Center to use the garden to teach youth about healthy relationships and healthy community and what a healthy community looks like and also to show the youth where their food comes from,” said Kenneth Castillo, a prevention specialist with Voice of Hope Rape Crisis Center.
The apple trees planted were provided especially for the event by Tom’s Tree Place.
