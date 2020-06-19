Severe weather in today’s forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scattered storms, some severe, are likely in the KCBD viewing this afternoon and evening. Keep an eye on the sky, the other on our weather app. Watches and warnings may be issued.
Isolated storms may develop by mid-afternoon over the western viewing area. Conditions will favor any storm quickly becoming strong, and possibly severe. Damaging wind gusts, hail, and heavy rain will be possible.
An increase in the number, coverage, and intensity of the storms is expected mid- to late afternoon as the activity gradually moves eastward. The strong to severe storms will continue well into the evening and may eventually shift to a southeastward movement.
The exact location, strength, time, and movement of storms is dependent on a number of elements. Some of these are
a stationary front near the southern Panhandle (with little shift in location expected),
the dryline (which at this writing is over the Pecos Valley in New Mexico, and is expected to move to the east into the South Plains and eventually to near or east of the Caprock),
boundaries left over from recent activity (most notably storms last night in the Permian Basin to the south and storms early this morning in the Panhandle to the north),
moisture available (this morning’s dew points are the highest of the week),
uneven heating (with peak temperatures in the area ranging from the mid-80s to the upper 90s), and
cloud cover or the lack of (which may cause additional uneven heating - and therefore more instability).
If you hear thunder or see lightning it's time to be inside - a building, a home, even a vehicle. When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors.
Track the storms and rain using our Interactive Radar here on our Weather Page, and in our free KCBD First Alert Weather App (search for it in your app or play store). If you set the app to “Follow Me” and enable notifications, the app will alert you if and when a watch or warning is issued for your location. Even if the app is not running.
