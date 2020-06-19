The Shack BBQ to close in Lubbock

After 6 1/2 years of passionately serving BBQ to Lubbock and surrounding areas, we will be closing our doors. This agonizing decision was made after lengthy and careful consideration, with the upmost respect for our customers, staff and vendors.Thank you to all our vendors and advertisers for your understanding and helpfulness, not only during this time, but throughout our working relationship.Thank you to our incredible staff, who have stuck by us! Without your hard work and passion, we would have never built this company.Thank you to our outstanding customers!!! You are the reason we love this industry and your continued support has made all these years truly unforgettable.We are immensely proud of what we have done and forever grateful to those who helped us along the way.