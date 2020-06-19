The Shack BBQ to close in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Shack BBQ in Lubbock has announced Friday they will be permanently closing their doors.
After six and a half years the shack will be closing for good. According to a statement released from The Shack, their final day of opperation will be Sunday, June 28.
You following is the full statement from The Shack.
To our friends, customers and beloved community:
After 6 1/2 years of passionately serving BBQ to Lubbock and surrounding areas, we will be closing our doors. This agonizing decision was made after lengthy and careful consideration, with the upmost respect for our customers, staff and vendors.Thank you to all our vendors and advertisers for your understanding and helpfulness, not only during this time, but throughout our working relationship.Thank you to our incredible staff, who have stuck by us! Without your hard work and passion, we would have never built this company.Thank you to our outstanding customers!!! You are the reason we love this industry and your continued support has made all these years truly unforgettable.We are immensely proud of what we have done and forever grateful to those who helped us along the way.
Please come see us for our last few days: Friday 6/19, Saturday 6/20, Sunday 6/21, Friday 6/26, Saturday 6/27 & Sunday 6/28.
⁃ Kelly & Kyle Farris
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.