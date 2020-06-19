Strong to severe storms possible Friday night

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Mitchell County in western Texas... Southwestern Scurry County in western Texas... Eastern Borden County in western Texas... Northern Howard County in western Texas... * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Gail, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Gail, Colorado City Airport, J B Thomas Reservoir, Luther, Lake Colorado City, Westbrook, Vincent, Randalls Corner, Knapp, Cuthbert, Dunn, Ira and Vealmoor. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 199 and 213.