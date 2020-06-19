Strong to severe storms possible Friday night

Severe Thunderstorm Warning
- Mitchell, TX
- Howard, TX
- Borden, TX
- Scurry, TX
The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Mitchell County in western Texas... Southwestern Scurry County in western Texas... Eastern Borden County in western Texas... Northern Howard County in western Texas... * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Gail, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Gail, Colorado City Airport, J B Thomas Reservoir, Luther, Lake Colorado City, Westbrook, Vincent, Randalls Corner, Knapp, Cuthbert, Dunn, Ira and Vealmoor. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 199 and 213.
- Dickens, TX
- Crosby, TX
- Motley, TX
The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Dickens County in northwestern Texas... Northeastern Crosby County in northwestern Texas... Motley County in northwestern Texas... * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 706 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Afton, or 11 miles southwest of Matador, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Matador, Afton, Mcadoo and Roaring Springs.
- Garza, TX
- Crosby, TX
- Lubbock, TX
The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Lubbock County in northwestern Texas... North central Garza County in northwestern Texas... Crosby County in northwestern Texas... * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 702 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ransom Canyon, or 4 miles north of Slaton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Slaton, Crosbyton, White River Lake, Ralls, Ransom Canyon, Kalgary, Caprock and Buffalo Springs.
- Dickens, TX
- Hall, TX
- Cochran, TX
- Terry, TX
- Garza, TX
- Castro, TX
- Kent, TX
- Crosby, TX
- Motley, TX
- Swisher, TX
- Lynn, TX
- Hale, TX
- Cottle, TX
- King, TX
- Yoakum, TX
- Childress, TX
- Lubbock, TX
- Lamb, TX
- Floyd, TX
- Briscoe, TX
- Bailey, TX
- Stonewall, TX
- Hockley, TX
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 285 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 23 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST TEXAS BAILEY COCHRAN COTTLE CROSBY DICKENS FLOYD GARZA HALE HOCKLEY KENT KING LAMB LUBBOCK LYNN MOTLEY STONEWALL TERRY YOAKUM IN THE PANHANDLE OF TEXAS BRISCOE CASTRO CHILDRESS HALL SWISHER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMHERST, ASPERMONT, BROWNFIELD, CEE VEE, CHILDRESS, CROSBYTON, DENVER CITY, DICKENS, DIMMITT, DUMONT, FLOYDADA, GUTHRIE, HALE CENTER, HAPPY, HART, JAYTON, KIRKLAND, LAKE ALAN HENRY, LEVELLAND, LITTLEFIELD, LOCKNEY, LUBBOCK, MATADOR, MEADOW, MEMPHIS, MORTON, MULESHOE, NEW HOME, ODONNELL, OLD GLORY, OLTON, PADUCAH, PLAINS, PLAINVIEW, POST, QUITAQUE, RALLS, ROARING SPRINGS, SILVERTON, SLATON, SPUR, SUNDOWN, TAHOKA, TULIA, TURKEY, WELLMAN, WHITEFACE, AND WOLFFORTH.
- Glasscock, TX
- Gaines, TX
- Midland, TX
- Mitchell, TX
- Howard, TX
- Borden, TX
- Andrews, TX
- Scurry, TX
- Ector, TX
- Martin, TX
- Dawson, TX
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 285 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN WESTERN TEXAS ANDREWS BORDEN DAWSON ECTOR GAINES GLASSCOCK HOWARD MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL SCURRY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDREWS, BIG SPRING, COLORADO CITY, GAIL, GARDEN CITY, LAMESA, MIDLAND, ODESSA, SEMINOLE, SNYDER, AND STANTON.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Showers and thunderstorms are possible across the South Plains Friday evening.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 11 p.m.
Storms will track eastward across the area through the evening hours.
The stronger storms could produce large hail and wind gusts over 70 mph.
Landspouts and gustnadoes are possible underneath the stronger storms too.
Storm coverage will taper off Friday evening with a few lingering showers and storms possible overnight, mainly north and east of Lubbock.
Lows drop into the lower and middle 60′s with highs between 85 and 90 degrees Saturday.
Isolated severe storms are possible again Saturday afternoon although coverage should be more isolated in nature.
