Father’s Day Weekend Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This afternoon marks the official start of summer although temperatures will be slightly cooler today courtesy of the intruding cloud deck and rainfall from yesterday's storms. High temperatures will reach the upp 80's to lower 90's with a mix of clouds and sun during the afternoon. Another chance for late afternoon/early evening storms will be possible again today, favoring the central to southern counties in our viewing area. Cloud to ground lightning, strong gusty wind and the possibility for hail will be severe elements expected where thunderstorms develop.
Father's Day temperatures start in the middle 60's and afternoon high temperatures reach the upper 90's to lower 100's. Protect your skin while outdoors. Monday will be warmer than Sunday by a couple of degrees, putting much of the South Plains in the triple digits. Rain chances for afternoon and evening thunderstorms will persist through Monday evening.
Cooler afternoon temperatures begin Tuesday with an additional chance for rainfall Wednesday in the form of showers through much of the day.
By week's end afternoon temperatures return to the lower 90's with slim rain chances approaching next weekend.
