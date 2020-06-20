Father’s Day Weekend Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This afternoon marks the official start of summer although temperatures will be slightly cooler today courtesy of the intruding cloud deck and rainfall from yesterday's storms. High temperatures will reach the upp 80's to lower 90's with a mix of clouds and sun during the afternoon. Another chance for late afternoon/early evening storms will be possible again today, favoring the central to southern counties in our viewing area. Cloud to ground lightning, strong gusty wind and the possibility for hail will be severe elements expected where thunderstorms develop.