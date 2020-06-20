Lubbock police searching for Person of Interest

Provided by Lubbock Police Department
The Metro Special Investigations Unit is seeking the location of Maderrick Harper as a person of interest in connection to an ongoing investigation.
Harper is described as a 43-year-old Black male who is bald and has brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding this subject’s whereabouts should contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or Detective Brandon Price at 806-548-4111. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.