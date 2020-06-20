Slight chance of storms tonight, Hot Father’s Day coming up

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Hot temperatures are in the forecast Father’s Day and again Monday afternoon.
High temperatures will top out in the upper 90′s to near 100 degrees Sunday.
Monday looks hotter with daytime highs between 100 and 105 degrees ahead of our next cold front which should arrive Monday night.
A few thunderstorms are possible this evening, mainly south of Lubbock.
If storms can develop, they could become severe with large hail and wind gusts over 70 mph.
This favors areas near Seminole, Lamesa, Gail and Snyder.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for the rest of the region with lows in the middle to upper 60′s.
Southerly winds continue at 10 to 20 mph, except locally gusty near any storms that pop up.
Father’s Day becomes mostly sunny and hot with daytime highs in the upper 90′s to near 100 degrees.
Southerly winds continue at 10 to 20 mph Sunday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.