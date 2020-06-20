Volunteers needed for 31st Annual IRONMAN 70.3 Lubbock

31st Annual Ironman looking for volunteers (Source: Provided by Corepower Ironman)
June 20, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT - Updated June 20 at 3:25 PM

The 31st Annual COREPOWER IRONMAN 70.3 Lubbock* (previously Buffalo Springs) is coming to town on June 28, 2020 and we’re looking for the best-of-the-best to help make this event one of the silver linings to the year!

There’s still time to sign up to be a volunteer, and we need your help. As an added benefit for donating your time, you’ll receive:

T-shirt

Snacks

Face mask & gloves

Front row seats to history being made, right before your eyes

As the only official IRONMAN occurring in 2020, and with “the Voice of IRONMAN”, Mike Reilly, in attendance, you won’t want to miss this.

Sign up here.