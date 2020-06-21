Cold front ahead of schedule, storms possible overnight northeastern zones

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A cold front is moving well ahead of schedule tonight across the Texas Panhandle region.
Showers and thunderstorms have developed into a complex across portions of the Panhandle and Northwestern Oklahoma.
Clouds increase overnight with a few showers and storms possible overnight, mainly north and east of Lubbock.
Lows drop into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s tonight ahead of the cold front with cooler temperatures possible northeastern areas.
Monday will be partly sunny and cooler than earlier expected with highs in the middle 90′s for the Lubbock area with 100′s across the southern half of the South Plains.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday evening with a disturbance crossing the region.
Some of the storms could become severe Monday evening with large hail, strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall.
It turns cooler with overnight lows in the 60′s Monday night.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible with cooler highs in the 80′s most areas.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.