Hot Father’s Day Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Happy Father's Day from your KCBD First Alert Weather Team! Few clouds present through much of the day with the exception of the convective activity going on over the rolling plains into the DFW area.
High temperatures under mostly sunny sky will be hot with much of the region reaching triple digits by end of day. Another slim chance for a shower or thunderstorm to develop later today is possible.
A cold front is marching toward our area and will likely impact parts of the South Plains with cooler temperatures, though if the front stalls or slows, temperatures will be similar to today.
Tomorrow night rain chances begin to increase while temperatures decrease behind the front leaving plentiful moisture and cooler temperatures. Rain chances favor mid-week and begin to taper off by Friday.
Afternoon temperatures for much of the 7 Day forecast beyond Monday are expected to remain below average making for a great first official week of Summer.
Remember to follow the forecast online at kcbd.com/weather. or with the free KCBD weather app at http://onelink.to/kcbdweather
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.