K9 Dodger helps secure drug arrest in Spur

SPUR, Texas (KCBD) - A K9 named Dodger helped with a drug arrest in Spur Sunday morning.
Officers initiated a traffic stop at 12:02 a.m. in the 700 Block of Parker Avenue.
Dodger led officers to “a clear baggie containing a crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine weighing 6.9 grams, a clear container with four small baggies containing a crystal like substance also believed to be methamphetamine weighing 1.2 grams, a second container containing seven small pills believed to be Hydromorphone Hydrochloride a schedule two controlled substance, two clear smoking pipes and numerous miscellaneous items.”
The driver was charged with having no driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The substances found in the vehicle will be sent to the Texas Department of Public Safety Laboratory for testing.
