2 killed, others injured in wreck in 100 block of E. Slaton Road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have died and others have serious injuries after a wreck in the 100 block of E. Slaton Road on Saturday night.
Police tell us a motorcycle was involved but have not released more details as of 11 p.m. The call came in around 10:45 p.m.
Both directions of travel in the 100 block of E. Slaton Highway are closed due to a major accident. Eastbound lanes are closed at I-27 and westbound lanes are being diverted on to E. 66th Street. These closures are expected to remain in place for several hours. The LPD needs the public to avoid the area.
