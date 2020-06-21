Lubbock bar suspended by TABC for breaking COVID-19 rules

AUSTIN — On the third night of Operation Safe Open, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission found evidence to suspend the permits of seven more bars. In total, the permits of 12 bars have been suspended during these undercover investigations. Operation Safe Open is an effort by TABC agents to inspect businesses across Texas to ensure they're following protocols to slow the spread of COVID-19. These requirements include indoor customer capacity limits of 50% for bars and 75% for restaurants, along with social distancing of at least 6 feet between groups of customers.