A rodeo family reunion in Seminole

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a delay in the season, the Smith Minibuckers Youth Bull Riding Association held their second competition of the year Saturday at the Seminole Rodeo Grounds Arena.
Their season typically begins in March with finals held in November, with a chance to qualify for the World Finals in Las Vegas in December.
Competitors at this rodeo range in age from three years old to 19, and the bulls are what most have grown accustomed to seeing on television. They are mini bulls.
“They’re shorter in stature, but they’re still a bull,” said Deb Smith, the president of Smith Minibuckers Youth Bull Riding Association.
Depending on your age range, competitors would participate in mud busting, or riding a bull with or without horn. And while one rider said it feels like 10 minutes, riders are only required to hold on for six to eight seconds.
“I’ve had 10 concussions and I almost broke my hand,” said 13 year-old competitor, Blake Wilson, a ten year veteran of the sport. “I’ve had bruised ribs. Just gotten stepped on a bunch, hung up. Just the regular stuff.”
But no matter how many injuries they endure or times they fall off, they always manage to get back up and try again.
“I don’t know, I’ve tried it once and it just gets in your blood and it makes you want to do it over and over again,” said 15 year-old competitor, Jeremy Frizell, who has been competing for two years. “When you’re getting on the back I mean you’re going to have a little nerves but you’re ready to do it. But when the gate opens you kind of black out and you’re body just reacts.”
That type of courage becomes contagious among the rodeo, trickling down to even the youngest competitors in the competition.
“Me and my brother always practice on our trampoline, so I’m kind of feeling more not scared,” said 8 year-old, Paisley Frizell, who rode a sheep for the first time in competition Saturday.
Not even seven year-old Raelynn Wilson could be intimated by the dangerous sport. The two year veteran, pulled double duty on Saturday, competing in mud busting and bull riding.
Despite what the results might have been at the end of the competition, the consensus was riders, on-lookers, and staff were just happy to be back around their rodeo family.
Josh said, “We are very blessed to get to do what we love. And it just fills our heart watching these kids ride and what not. We wouldn’t change it for the world.”
”It feels really good, but during the break, we definitely had a lot of time to get ourselves gathered up and get our head on straight,” said Wilson.
The Smith Minibuckers Youth Bull Riding Association next event is schedule for July 18th, in the Plains Rodeo Grounds in Plains, Texas.
