Covenant adds 3 COVID-19 testing sites

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Health in Lubbock has opened new COVID-19 testing sites at three of its clinics to keep up with the increase in number of positive coronavirus cases.
Testing will be by appointment only. Two of the testing sites will be designated for adults and the third will be for children under the age of 18.
Those who go must bring their ID and insurance cards. There will be no co-pay collected at any of the sites.
Adult Patients
- Health Plus - 7601 Quaker Ave., 806-725-9444
- Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. -5 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Sunday: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Northwest - Frankford & Erskine, 806- 725-5480
- Monday -Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Children (age 18 and under)
- Children’s Urgent Care - 5202 82nd St. 806-725-7337
- Daily: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
