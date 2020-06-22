Covenant Health temporarily suspends construction on Hope Tower at Covenant Medical Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - Late 2019 Covenant Health broke ground on Hope Tower, a new state of the art inpatient tower capable to treat complex orthopedic trauma, spine, and cranial neurosurgery patients. The six-story structure will be approximately 200,000 square feet and cost about $140 million to complete.
We are pleased with the construction progress so far but with the best interest of our community in mind, we wanted to share why construction has been temporarily suspended.
In recent weeks, with the presence of the COVID-19 virus, Governor Greg Abbott required all health care facilities to halt elective surgical procedures to assist in preserving personal protective equipment and limiting the possible spread of the virus.
With the temporary disruption in surgical procedures, Covenant Medical Center, like all hospitals and surgery centers across the country, experienced a short-term reduction in revenue, which was expected. As a result, Covenant Medical Center continued to be diligent in maintaining operations while also being good stewards of our finances.
In an effort to reduce operating expenses and protect and preserve our caregiver jobs, we decided to briefly suspend construction on Hope Tower until elective surgeries were permitted by the Governor’s office. Thankfully for our patients, physicians, and caregivers, those restrictions have been lifted and Covenant Medical Center, along with our other Covenant Health ministries, resumed surgeries in May.
As elective surgical cases resume, we expect our clinical capacity to gain momentum and our projections to be on pace with our original financial budget. At this time, we anticipate Hope Tower’s construction to resume in the third quarter of 2020, at the earliest. Covenant Health still expects Hope Tower to be completed and receiving patients by the first quarter of 2022
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.