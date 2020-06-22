Dak Prescott signs $31.4 million franchise tag with Cowboys

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to the Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott signed his franchise tender on Monday afternoon, putting him under contract for at least the duration of the 2020 season.
This signing comes in the midst of a long ongoing dispute over the quarterback’s future contract agreement.
Per NFL rules, the Cowboys and Prescott still have until July 15 to sort out an extension, but signing the tag guarantees Prescott the $31.4 million salary that comes with it.
By signing the agreement, Prescott is agreeing to attend and participate in training camp and offseason training.
Prior to signing the franchise tender, the two-time Pro Bowler intimated that he wouldn’t participate in the voluntary offseason program without a new deal.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.