Fireworks too close could be the last ones you hear

Dr. Reel says a general rule is if you’re in a noisy enough place that you have to yell to talk to someone within an arm’s length away, the noise is loud enough that you could be accumulating long term damage to your hearing. She says, “For the most part, hearing damage tends to come over time in small gradual steps.” However, she says fireworks at close range can still take a toll. She sites one case in which a patient was holding fireworks in one hand. She says the blast left immediate and severe hearing loss at certain pitches. She explains, “Other than low pitch sounds, everything else was gone just from that one instance with the fireworks. So, whether you’re the one holding it or it goes off in close range, there’s certainly a possibility of having that kind of immediate severe to profound hearing loss.”