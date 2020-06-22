Full Video: One on one with Texas Tech soccer coach Tom Stone

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sports Reporter Ronald Clark goes one on one with Red Raider soccer head coach Tom Stone in an interview you’ll only see here on KCBD.
Stone gives the latest update on the soccer team, and their upcoming season amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. He gives his keys to keeping the team playing consistently, and what it will take for the Red Raiders to get over the hump and win a national championship.
He was named the fourth head coach of the team back in 2007, and holds the best record with (155-83-32). Stone has lead the Red Raiders to a Big-12 championship in 2015, and seven NCAA tournament appearances.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.