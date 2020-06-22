KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Susan

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Susan, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Susan is a 3.5-year-old shepherd mix who came to LAS in December.
She has been fostered out twice but then brought back, through no fault of her own. She is a up-to-date on her vaccines and is fixed.
Susan’s adoption fees for Monday, June 22, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jackie
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.