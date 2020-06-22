Multiple injured after crash at North Slide Rd and Erskine

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash at North Slide Road and Erskine Street that left at least four people injured.
Lubbock Police say they responded to the call at 4:28 p.m. PD says a black SUV collided with a utility pole. Two people were taken with serious injuries and two with moderate injuries.
LP&L has been notified. Please avoid the area. Officials say westbound lanes of Erskine Street are closed starting at Winston Avenue.
Stay with KCBD for more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.