Risk for strong to severe thunderstorms Monday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Thunderstorm chances increase across the South Plains late Monday afternoon and Monday evening.
Thunderstorms will develop across the higher terrain of New Mexico Monday afternoon.
This activity will spread southeast during the afternoon and evening hours.
Models show storm chances increasing Monday evening with northwestern areas being affected first.
Showers and thunderstorms will be likely across the area between 7:00 p.m. and midnight Monday.
Storms could become severe with large hail and wind gusts over 70 mph.
Frequent lightning and heavy rainfall will also be possible tonight across the entire region.
Localized flooding may also occur as storms merge into a thunderstorm cluster later tonight.
After midnight, lingering showers and storms are possible, especially south and east of Lubbock.
Temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 60's overnight with a few 50's possible where the heaviest rainfall occurs.
Highs between 80 and 85 degrees are expected Tuesday and Wednesday with rain chances continuing off and on.
