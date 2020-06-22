Severe weather possible this evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Weather changes are unfolding across the KCBD viewing area, with some changes to our forecast following. Of note, most of the South Plains will not be as hot, and there is a risk of severe storms this evening and tonight.
This morning an outflow boundary moved southwest across the viewing area with a gusty northeast wind behind it. Most of the area will not be as hot, with highs ranging from near 90 degrees in the far northeast viewing area to above 100 degrees in the far southwest. Wind speeds will drop off to less than 15 mph this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.
Strong storms, some possibly severe, are anticipated to drift out of New Mexico this evening and move southeast across the viewing area. Large hail, strong winds, and heavy rain are expected with some of the storms.
A few showers and thundershowers may linger into tomorrow morning.
Tuesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. It will be cooler – not as hot – area-wide. Highs will be in the 80s.
