WATCH LIVE: Governor Abbott provides update on COVID-19 in Texas at 2 p.m.
Greg Abbott (Source: Miguel Gutiérrez Jr./ The Texas Tribune)
By Harrison Roberts | June 22, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT - Updated June 22 at 10:36 AM

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott will hold a news conference Monday, June 22, to provide an update on the continued response to COVID-19 in Texas.

Currently, hospitals statewide are approximately 75% full, and the positive test rate is at 8.8%, both higher than what they were during Phase 1 of the governor’s plan.

The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 1320: 661 active, 608 listed as recovered and 51 deaths.

Lubbock County has confirmed 464 new cases in just the last week alone.

There are twice as many people with COVID-19 in Texas hospitals, about 3,500, as there were in the beginning of June.

The state’s positive test rate has gone up almost 3% since business began to reopen.

