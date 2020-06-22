WATCH LIVE: Governor Abbott provides update on COVID-19 in Texas at 2 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott will hold a news conference Monday, June 22, to provide an update on the continued response to COVID-19 in Texas.
Currently, hospitals statewide are approximately 75% full, and the positive test rate is at 8.8%, both higher than what they were during Phase 1 of the governor’s plan.
The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 1320: 661 active, 608 listed as recovered and 51 deaths.
Lubbock County has confirmed 464 new cases in just the last week alone.
There are twice as many people with COVID-19 in Texas hospitals, about 3,500, as there were in the beginning of June.
The state’s positive test rate has gone up almost 3% since business began to reopen.
