Nocturnal storms and Saharan dust

The concentration at the leading edge is light but will increase as more dust moves into and across much of the state through the weekend. Combined with smoke from continuing wildfires in the Southwest U.S., our sky will be quite hazy and our sunrise and sunsets even more reddish. By Thursday afternoon the air quality in the Lubbock area may reach the upper end of the "Good" range, perhaps occasionally peaking in the low end of the "Moderate" range.