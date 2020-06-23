Nocturnal storms and Saharan dust

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Isolated showers and thundershowers are likely at times today and tonight. Some will be strong, at least a few will be severe. Another round of nocturnal – nighttime – storms is expected. Here's our updated outlook.
Isolated showers and thundershowers are likely today. Severe weather is not anticipated, but a storm or two may become strong, with frequent lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds. Temperatures will peak in the 80s.
Strong storms with heavy rain and intense lightning are likely, and severe storms with hail and high winds possible, in the western viewing area this evening and tonight. Spotty showers and thundershowers are possible elsewhere across the KCBD viewing area. Temperatures will fall into the 60s.
Spotty storms are possible tomorrow, so there will be a slight chance of rain at any given location. While severe weather currently is not anticipated Wednesday, watch for updates and please remember...
If you can hear thunder, lightning is close enough to pose a danger. Move indoors, or inside a vehicle if a building is not available. The majority of lightning victims are outdoors when thunderstorms are in the area - it may not even be raining at the victims' location.
More Lightning Safety: https://www.weather.gov/safety/lightning
In addition to the slight chance of storms and rain mentioned, tomorrow will be mostly cloudy. Highs may edge up a degree or two, still topping out in the 80s.
Yet another round of nocturnal thunderstorms may move across the viewing area Wednesday night. However, the upper air pattern would favor the storms moving more to the south (like tonight) rather than to the southeast (like last night). This means the western viewing area would be favored for rain, with only a low chance of rain, or a storm, elsewhere.
A storm at your location will be possible, though unlikely, Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will peak near 90 degrees both afternoons.
Storm, rain, and temperature outlooks for the weekend are available here on the Weather Page (after closing this story) and in our KCBD Weather App. It's free to download, update, and use. Search for "KCBD Weather" in your app or play store.
Saharan Dust Cloud
Dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa has been moving westward across the Atlantic. This is not unusual during the summer months. I've even noted it in previous years. This one, however, is one of the densest ever noted.
It is not the end of the world. It’s not 2020 being 2020. You may not realize it, but it’s been happening all your life. And a teensy-weensy bit longer (like, forever). The leading edge is expected to reach coastal Texas late today or tomorrow.
The concentration at the leading edge is light but will increase as more dust moves into and across much of the state through the weekend. Combined with smoke from continuing wildfires in the Southwest U.S., our sky will be quite hazy and our sunrise and sunsets even more reddish. By Thursday afternoon the air quality in the Lubbock area may reach the upper end of the "Good" range, perhaps occasionally peaking in the low end of the "Moderate" range.
Storm Reports for Tuesday night, in miles per hour (mph), courtesy of the TTU Mesonet and Lubbock National Weather Service office:
77 Morton 1ENE
72 Welch
72 Snyder 3E
71 Smyer
68 White River Lake 6NW
67 Levelland 4S
66 Sundown 8WSW
63 Earth 9WSW
63 Gail 2ESE
61 Olton 6S
60 Wolfforth 6SSW
58 New Home
58 Fluvanna 3WNW
57 Friona 2 NE
57 Lamesa 2SE
57 O'Donnell 1N
57 Reese Center
56 Tulia 2ENE
55 Slaton 2NE
54 Knox City 3NW
54 Guthrie 10WSW
52 Graham 5SSW
52 Snyder 3SSW
51 Tahoka 3NNE
Rainfall reports be added to this story later this morning.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.