ASP issues Amber Alert for 6-month-old girl

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are looking for a missing 6-month-old baby girl from Crittenden County who was abducted by her parents.
Arkansas State Police issued an Amber Alert for Majesty McClanton at the request of the West Memphis Police Department.
She went missing Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. in West Memphis.
ASP said McClanton may be traveling in a 2015 White Nissan Altima without a license plate.
Police said her parents took her during a supervised visit at the DHS office.
They also released pictures of her parents Rodney McClanton, 27, of Memphis, Tenn. and Miracle Auimatagi, 21.
Police said Auimatagi was 5′4′' and weigh about 197 lbs.
If you have any information, call the West Memphis Police Department at 870-732-7525.
