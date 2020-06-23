First day of school for LISD set for Aug. 17

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo sent an email to parents on Tuesday about the start date of the 2020-2021 school year.
The email explains the first day of the fall semester will be August 17, 2020.
“District administrators and principals are currently finalizing what campus instruction, services, and transportation will look like under the health and safety protocols established by the Texas Education Agency, the City of Lubbock Health Department, and Lubbock ISD. We are extremely sensitive to those of you who have concerns about returning to campuses if your student and/or family members have underlying health issues. I assure you accommodations will be made to serve the educational needs of every child whether in the classroom or remotely. Please watch for additional communication from me within the next two weeks detailing our re-entry plan,” she explains.
The email also says it is time for parents to register their child for the school year. To do so, visit LubbockISD.org/registration.
The school district has implemented a new online registration process. Parents are able to complete the registration online and eliminate the need for multiple paper forms.
If you have questions about registration, you can also call the help desk at 806-219-0190.
