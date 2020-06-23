KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Wayne

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Wayne, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Wayne is a 1-year-old Chihuahua-dachshund mix who has been at the shelter a little more than one week.
He will require a little bit of patience before he starts feeling welcome in a new home. He is also up-to-date on his vaccines and is neutered.
Wayne’s adoption fees for Tuesday, June 23, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day:
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.