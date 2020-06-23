Lightning strikes tank battery early Tuesday, Post Volunteer Fire Dept. responds

Lightning strikes tank battery early Tuesday, Post Volunteer Fire Dept. responds
Following high winds, some hail and lots of lightning in a severe thunderstorm that swept across the South Plains overnight, First Responders in Post were called to a large fire as a result of a lightning strike. (Source: Post Volunteer Fire Department)
June 23, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT - Updated June 23 at 2:43 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following high winds, some hail and lots of lightning in a severe thunderstorm that swept across the South Plains overnight, First Responders in Post were called to a large fire as a result of a lightning strike.

The Post Volunteer Fire Department posted several photos of the fire on social media after responding to a tank battery that caught fire after being struck by lightning.

No injuries as a result of the fire have been reported at this time .

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.