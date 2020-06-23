Lightning strikes tank battery early Tuesday, Post Volunteer Fire Dept. responds

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following high winds, some hail and lots of lightning in a severe thunderstorm that swept across the South Plains overnight, First Responders in Post were called to a large fire as a result of a lightning strike.
The Post Volunteer Fire Department posted several photos of the fire on social media after responding to a tank battery that caught fire after being struck by lightning.
No injuries as a result of the fire have been reported at this time .
