Lubbock County Grand Jury postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County has announced they will be cancelling grand jury hearings for the remainder of June.
According to an Assistant Criminal District Attorney for Lubbock County, due to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation in Lubbock County, the grand jury did not meet today, and will not meet next week on June 30.
Lubbock County says they hope to impanel a new grand jury on July 6, and resume grand jury sessions on July 7.
They will be monitoring conditions and make decisions accordingly.
