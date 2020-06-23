Lubbock PD to conduct Slaton Highway crash investigation on Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have announced the Major Crash Investigation Unit will be conducting an investigation on the Slaton Highway Wednesday morning and traffic will be temporarily diverted.
The investigation will begin at 9 a.m., Wednesday.
The westbound lanes of the Slaton Highway will be closed and all westbound traffic will be diverted east onto East 66th Street.
The eastbound lanes of the Slaton Highway will be closed at Avenue A, and traffic will be diverted west onto 66th Street.
LPD says the eastbound lanes will be closed for a short time, while the westbound lanes will remain closed for the entire duration.
Please be mindful of officers and traffic in the area.
