Storm chances further west tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast Tuesday night.
Showers and thunderstorms could potentially affect the western half of the viewing area late Tuesday night with storms tracking across New Mexico.
Storms should be further west than what we experienced last night across the South Plains.
For most of the area, it remains partly cloudy with overnight lows between 60 and 65 degrees. Southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph unless storms move into the area from New Mexico.
Storms west of Lubbock could be strong with some hail and gusty winds, but most of the severe weather should remain across New Mexico.
Isolated to widely scattered storms are possible Wednesday.
Highs top out in the middle to upper 80′s.
South-southeast winds increase to 10 to 20 mph during the day.
