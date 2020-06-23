Use of force scrutiny weighs heavy on minds of local law enforcement

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The reason behind why two deputies did not use deadly force during a Saturday incident is high on the minds of many.
Speaking for the first time since Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies Constantino Galvaz and Samuel Delarrosa were stabbed, Sheriff Kelly Rowe says with law enforcement under scrutiny, he’s proud of his deputies’ choices.
One of the deputies was working security at the Walmart on the South Loop Saturday when he attempted to stop Miko Butler for shoplifting.
LSO says when the second deputy arrived, Butler pulled out a knife and stabbed both deputies.
“There is a public perception that there is a lot of excessive force,” Rowe said.
There is a reluctance, at least locally, to use deadly force in any situation. Especially in this instance when their lives could have been in danger.
Those with law enforcement say they are hyper-sensitive to the issue now.
Regardless, Rowe says his deputies’ made the right decision.
One of the men told Rowe, there was too much of a risk to the general public in the area at the time to use deadly force.
“He chose, because of potential risks, you know beyond the suspect himself not to go for that option,” Rowe said.
In the end, Rowe says law enforcement got the outcome they were looking for. Butler’s grandmother identified him - and he was taken into custody a few hours later.
And with the deaths of men like George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks high on the minds of many, law enforcement’s use of deadly force can come into question more-so now, than ever.
Both deputies, Constantino Galvaz and Samuel Delarrosa, they are both home recovering from their wounds. Rowe says he expects both to be eager to get back to work as soon as their doctors allow.
“We’re highly — highly — hyper-sensitive to (use of deadly force) right now and watching that,” Rowe said. “I will tell you all, the officers used great judgement.”
