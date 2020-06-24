AimBank announces new location in Littlefield

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (Press Release) - Aim Bank announces they are breaking ground next week on a new branch located at 1810 Hall Ave. in Littlefield, TX.
The expected opening date of the new branch will be during the I St quarter of 2021.
The new building will replace the two existing locations in Littlefield and better allow us to serve our customers in one convenient place. We will provide modern amenities with three drive-thru lanes and an ATM on site.
As a West Texas community bank, AimBank offers an array of lending and deposit services for individuals and businesses. Whether it is energy, commercial, real estate, or agriculture lending, AimBank is known for its speed and flexibility.
With advanced online and mobile banking services, AimBank customers can experience the best of technology and personal customer service.
AimBank is committed to the growth and future of the community. “Littlefield is a vital piece of AimBank’s past and future. We are proud to serve the people and businesses of this great area.
The new building allows us to improve and expand our commitment to superior customer service,” remarked Pat Demel, Littlefield Market President.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.