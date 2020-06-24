CVS expands drive-thru COVID-19 Testing Capabilities to 3 locations in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In an ongoing effort to help slow the spread of the virus, CVS Health expanded its COVID-19 testing program by announcing 44 additional test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Texas. Three of those are in Lubbock.
The testing will begin on Friday, June 26.
“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our local presence in communities across the country, which enables us to uniquely expand people’s access to safe and effective COVID-19 testing options and respond to a need for increased testing capacity,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. “We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues who make these testing sites possible and whose dedication has allowed us to keep our stores open for customers seeking supplies and patients who need care.”
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.
Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot at a few stores, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.
Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing, and the results will be available in approximately three days.
Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.
The additional new testing sites in Texas include:
- CVS Pharmacy, 3402 Slide Road, Lubbock, TX 79410
- CVS Pharmacy, 608 North Slide Road, Lubbock, TX 79416
- CVS Pharmacy, 3402 50th Street, Lubbock, TX 79413
A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.