Danny Wrenn is back, new girls basketball coach at Kingdom Prep

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Danny Wrenn is back as the new girls basketball coach at Kingdom Prep.
Back in April, Danny Wrenn announced his retirement after 33 years of coaching girls basketball at Plainview.
Today Wrenn was introduced as the new Girls Basketball Coach at Kingdom Prep Academy.
In his 33 years at Plainview, Wrenn won Three State Titles in 2001-2002-2003. They finished State Runner-Up in 2004.Wrenn comes to KPA with 774 wins.
The Kingdom Prep Lady Warriors have been to the TAPPS 1A State Tournament the last three years in a row. They lost in the State Semifinals the first two years and this season they lost in the Championship game.
KPA moves up to TAPPS 2A next season.
They will be in District with three-time Defending State Champion Southcrest Christian.
Congrats to Coach Wrenn and Kingdom Prep.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.