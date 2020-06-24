Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Lubbock beats another record in new COVID cases, Abbott urges people to stay home, FBI says no hate crime in Bubba Wallace case

Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief
By Michael Cantu | June 24, 2020 at 6:03 AM CDT - Updated June 24 at 6:17 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County has recorded its highest number of new COVID-19 cases with 140.

Gov. Greg Abbott is encouraging Texans to stay home because of a rise in COVID cases.

Lubbock Independent School District announced the first day of the fall semester for its students will be Aug. 17.

No charges will be filed after the discovery of a noose hanging in the garage stall of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

