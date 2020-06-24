Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County has recorded its highest number of new COVID-19 cases with 140.
- There are now 825 active cases.
- The number of hospitalizations has increased to 29 people with 10 of those people in the ICU.
Gov. Greg Abbott is encouraging Texans to stay home because of a rise in COVID cases.
- Right now the state’s hospitalization rate is the highest it has ever been, with more than 4,000 patients.
- New daily cases have also increased to a new high, with more than 5,400 cases.
Lubbock Independent School District announced the first day of the fall semester for its students will be Aug. 17.
- District administrators and principals are finalizing what campus instruction, services and transportation will look like.
- Parents can register their students for school at LubbockISD.org/registration.
No charges will be filed after the discovery of a noose hanging in the garage stall of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.
- Authorities concluded the noose had been in the garage since October.
- It was also said no one could have known that Wallace would be assigned that same garage last week.
