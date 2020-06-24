H-E-B and Cactus Care provide food for 250 families at Lubbock Impact

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - H-E-B, Cactus Feeders/Cactus Cares, Raider Red Meats, and the National Charity League, join to sponsor the Lubbock Impact meal this week.
This week’s Drive-Thru Soup Kitchen will feature H-E-B products of a sloppy joe mix and hamburger helper, along with oranges and a variety of chips. These items, all donated by H-E-B, will compliment 2-pound packs of ground beef furnished by Cactus Cares, the philanthropic leg of Cactus Feeders. Raider Red Meats packages and delivers this meat.
Rory Thomas, executive director of Lubbock Impact said, “Dr. Mark Miller from Raider Red Meats called me one day….and then Alyssa Owens from the regional marketing office of H-E-B called the next. This has been the easiest meal for us to furnish all summer!”
Cactus Cares head, Wayne Craig, has been behind a lot of the pop-up pantries in the past couple of months. He was pleased with how Lubbock Impact stays in contact with their clients. Each week 250-300 clients are called and invited to the drive-thru.
In addition to their verbal invitation, the caller takes the opportunity to check in with the family, ask about how family members are coping with the struggles of COVID-19, and share in the joys of newly-found jobs. Cactus Cares and Raider Red Meats have committed to furnishing ALL ground beef needs for Lubbock Impact’s food ministries for the next two years.
H-E-B planned the support of this food drive with the online opening of its local hiring. 400 positions will need to be filled for the south-Lubbock store that is set to open this fall. Interested persons can get a link to the application by texting LUBBOCK to 81931.
The icing on the cake for this meal, or rather the crust on the cobbler, is the 250 homemade cobblers that mother-daughter NCL teams baked over the last weekend. Fruit varieties include blackberry, peach, apple, cherry, and mixed berry. Rachel Riddle, (806)790-0605, is the NCL/LI liaison and coordinated the making of all the cobblers.
