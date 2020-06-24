KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Booker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Booker, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Booker is 3-year-old brown and white pit who has been with LAS for the last three-and-a-half weeks.
The staff says he is a goofy dog who loves to chase tennis balls and take baths. He is a lovebug who is a little cautious around men, but warms up quickly.
He is also neutered and up-to-date on his vaccines.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
