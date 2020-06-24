Lubbock City Council passes resolution to consider plan including adoption of impact fees

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock City Council continued their public hearing on the Land Use Assumptions and Capital Improvements Plan which involves the adoption of impact fees. On Tuesday, they unanimously passed a resolution to consider the approval of that plan.
An impact fee is a one time fee for a developer on new construction projects.
Impact fees are found mostly in bigger cities around Texas and involve developers paying for things like roadways, water, and sewer costs that come with new construction.
Rate payers pay for sewer and water and some people on the Impact Fee Task Force want to keep it this way.
“Water and sewer is supported by the rate payer system- meaning your utility bill- so if something bad happens to a system inside the loop, payers outside the loop help pay for that and vice versa,” said Jordan Wheatley, a developer with 806 Land Group.
The Land Use Assumptions and Capital Improvements Plan involves impact fees on water, sewer and roadways. The Impact Fee Task Force, comprised of the West Texas Home Builders Association, Lubbock Apartment Association, Lubbock Association of Realtors, and the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, says they will compromise and pay for a roadway impact fee if the plan is passed.
“The city is behind on roadway improvements by 150 million dollars and we understand there is a need and we are willing to help.”
This Task Force doesn’t want sewer and water impact fees because they say developers could turn around and increase the rent on renters of new construction projects to help ease the impact fee burden on them. They say that want to continue to keep housing affordable in Lubbock.
Today, some Lubbock residents voiced their opinions saying they do not want to see any rent go up even for new construction projects.
The Capital Improvements Advisory Committee is going to start meeting soon to speak about dollar amounts for fees and if there are discounts for certain areas before the report recommendations to Council.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.