Lubbock municipal pools to open Friday

Lubbock municipal pools to open Friday
(Source: Save Our Summer)
June 24, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT - Updated June 24 at 12:29 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Parks and Recreation will open Mae Simmons and Montelongo pools on Friday, June 26, at 1:00 p.m. to kick off the 2020 pool season.

Hours of operation are Tuesday - Sunday from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Entrance fees are $2.00 for youth (17 and under) and $3.00 for adults. Pool rentals and swim lessons are not available. Following GA-26 and LERT guidelines, capacity will be limited and admission will be on a first-come first-served basis.

Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 

Mae Simmons Pool is located at 24th Street & MLK Boulevard, and Montelongo Pool is located at 3200 Bates Street.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Office at 775-2673. 

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.