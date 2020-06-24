New Southwest Little League rules released

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On June 24, Southwest Little League has announced through Facebook new rules, specifically for parents and spectators, for the upcoming season.
Parents & Spectators:
*you are NOT allowed to sit in the stands
*NO SEEDS
*NO DOGS
*NO DIP
*you CAN sit in grassy areas, along the fence in warm up areas, & around the OUTSIDE fence of the baseball field.
*DO NOT block walk ways with your seat! You WILL be asked to move!
*ONLY players, coaches, & working league officials will be allowed inside roped off areas.
SWLL is asking EVERYONE to comply and make these small sacrifices for the players who want to continue to play ball!
***this is not a page for negativity or to state an opinion that simply won’t change the circumstances.We are ALL in this together & SWLL is only trying to help keep everyone safe.
Thank You,
SWLL
