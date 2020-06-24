Pay It Forward: WesTex Federal Credit Union teams up with Kona Ice to give back to Lubbock Community

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week’s Pay It Forward WesTex Federal Credit Union decided to team up with Kona Ice to help everybody cool off a little this summer.
Saturday was the first day of summer and so West Texas Federal Credit Union decided that they wanted to pay it forward to the community by serving up snow cones.
“Honestly, I think it’s like something great because it’s hot out here,” said one teen.
“I think that it’s gonna help people since it’s hot outside today and there’s a lot of people who don’t have stuff right now and I think it’s just a good cause,” said another teen.
Vicki Love and Mike Arriaga with WesTex Federal Credit Union said its important to give back to the community.
“With everything that all the communities have gone through across the United States, there couldn’t be a better time than to give something back and just cheer people up and kind of just reassure him everything’s gonna be okay,” Said Love, President and CEO of WesTex Federal Credit Union.
Many community members stopped by to grab their free snowcone Tuesday afternoon.
“Oh, it just makes me happy that they’re doing something a little bit you know extra for the kids especially knowing how crazy they’ve been at the house, so this is just like the cherry on top,” said one family.
Kona Ice served up a lot of snowcones. The owner of Kona Ice, Paulene Salamon, had a message for everyone.
“I just want to say that I had a great time serving the Lubbock community today,” said Salamon. “West Texas Federal Credit Union- thank you for paying it forward and having us out and also supporting your local businesses, thank you very much from Kona Ice.”
