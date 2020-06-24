Pleasant evening expected

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The forecast remains quiet across most of the South Plains viewing area Wednesday night.
Other than high clouds, most of the area should remain clear.
There are a few storms in New Mexico that could impact the Northern and Western half of the viewing area during the overnight hours.
Storm chances are low at this time.
Low temperatures fall into the lower and middle 60′s with southeast winds averaging 10 to 15 mph through daybreak.
Highs warm into the lower 90′s Thursday under partly sunny skies. South winds continue at 10 to 20 mph by the afternoon hours.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.