Ready or not, summer heat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Storm and rain chances will be decreasing while temperatures generally increase over the next seven days or so. Some summer heat is on the way.
Today overall will be partly cloudy. Winds will be light this morning, the slightly breezy this afternoon. It will be humid, which may be most noticeable this afternoon during peak heating. Highs will range from the mid-80s to near 90 degrees, with low 90s possible in the Seminole (Gaines County) area.
A stray storm or two will be possible late this afternoon and evening. While possible, rain is unlikely for any given spot in the KCBD viewing area.
The northwestern viewing area has the best chance of receiving rain. Storms are again expected to develop this afternoon near the mountains of southern Colorado and northern New Mexico and then drift southeast toward the Texas state line.
