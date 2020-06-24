Roswell Police searching for murder suspect

ROSWELL, NM (KCBD) - The Roswell Police Department searching for a man accused of fatally shooting his brother early Wednesday morning.
The suspect, 34-year-old Alberto Ceballos, is about 5′7″, weighs about 165 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his head, neck, arms, chest, stomach and back.
He is accused of shooting his brother, 40-year-old Omar Ceballos, in the 200 block of South Atkinson Ave in Roswell.
Police were called to the home just after 2 a.m. by their mother after Omar had been shot.
When medics arrived, Omar was dead inside the house. He had been shot multiple times.
Ceballos is currently out of jail on conditions of release related to previous charges of DWI and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
Anyone with potential information regarding the whereabouts of Alberto Ceballos is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770.
