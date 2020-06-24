Texas Parks & Wildlife announce new Game Wardens joining Lubbock Region

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After about seven months of intense training, the 63rd Texas Game Warden cadet class have moved into their assigned duty stations in the Amarillo, Lubbock and Abilene districts.
The seven new wardens and their assigned duty stations are:
· Wesley “Casen” Driskell - Oldham County
· Tanner Campbell - Deaf Smith, Castro and Parmer Counties
· Zack Fisher – Childress and Hall Counties
· Josue Hernandez – Lamb, Bailey and Cochran Counties
· J.D. Cuellar – Borden and Dawson Counties
· Trent Walker – Scurry and Garza Counties
· Larry Hampel – King and Knox Counties
The duties of a Texas Game Warden include the enforcement of all state laws as well as hunting, fishing and water safety regulations. As fully commissioned peace officers, they respond to emergencies, assist other law enforcement agencies and work to educate the public about conservation issues.
All graduates met the state-mandated requirements for peace officer certification, including criminal and constitutional law, firearms, self-defense, use of force, defensive driving, arrest, search and seizure, ethics and first aid.
The new wardens are joining the more than 500 game wardens currently in the field and will help enforce Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) regulations and carry the department’s high standards to every corner of the state. Residents can find information on how to contact a game warden in their area on the TPWD website. Images of the new game wardens can be found on the TPWD Flickr page.
