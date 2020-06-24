Wanted Wednesday: Lubbock PD searching for two theft suspects

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Crime Line at 741-1000.
June 24, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are searching for information relating to two suspects in an audio store theft in this week’s Wanted Wednesday.

According to LPD, a man stole two subwoofer speakers from Vernon Signature Audio at 3807 34th Street on May 30, just before 6 p.m.

PD says another man was waiting in a white Toyota Camry for the other suspect. Both individuals were caught on cameras.
If you have any information on these men, you are urged to call Crime Line at 741-1000.

