WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock hosts June 24 virtual COVID-19 news conference at 11:30 a.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is hosting a virtual news conference on Wednesday, June 24 at 11:30 a.m. regarding the latest information on COVID-19 in the community.
The City of Lubbock confirmed 140 new cases of Coronavirus, and 51 recoveries on Tuesday, June 24.
Topics covered during the news conference include the latest information from the Health Department, updates from the Lubbock Emergency Response Team, data analysis on COVID-19 in Lubbock, and a question and answer session with city officials.
The City of Lubbock Health Department has identified an outbreak of COVID-19 among 18-25 year olds who recently visited bars where six foot distancing between groups was not observed. The city reports 47 of the 61 new cases are between the ages of 20-29.
The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 1547: 825 active, 671 listed as recovered and 51 deaths.
KCBD will stream the news conference live on our website, social media, and app.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.